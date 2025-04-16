Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Mizuho

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.17.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $425.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 44.8% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 199.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

