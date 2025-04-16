Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,256 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 451.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,131,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 926,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 369,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

