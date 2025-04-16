Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,122 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

