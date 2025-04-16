Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 513.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

