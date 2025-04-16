Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,426,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $147,341,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,346.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,697.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,883.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,033.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.