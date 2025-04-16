Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 137 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

