Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

