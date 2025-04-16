Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,964 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.