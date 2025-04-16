Synovus Financial Corp Sells 781 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.72.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

