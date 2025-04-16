Synovus Financial Corp Sells 879 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.