Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,664,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,934,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $202.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

