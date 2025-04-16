T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $104.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.09.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

