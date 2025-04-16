T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

