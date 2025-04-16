TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.39 ($15.04) and last traded at €13.23 ($14.87). Approximately 528,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.10 ($14.72).

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.04 and a 200 day moving average of €14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

