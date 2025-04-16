Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Talen Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after buying an additional 233,165 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,353,000 after acquiring an additional 577,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Talen Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 161,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.21.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

