Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.18.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.
TLN stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.21.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
