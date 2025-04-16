TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stake Boosted by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,207 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

