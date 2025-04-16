TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

