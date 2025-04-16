Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.50. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

