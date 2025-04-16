Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 62128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 145.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 28,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 75,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

