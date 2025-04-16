Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts LOW Q1 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.76.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.