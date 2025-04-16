Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $13.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.