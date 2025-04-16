Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $13.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaga Nasional Berhad
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.