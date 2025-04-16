Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $153.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THC. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 3.3 %
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.