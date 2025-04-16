Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 470.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.