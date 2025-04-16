Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBI stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
