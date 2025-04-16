Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $146.79 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

