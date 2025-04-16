Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXT opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $95.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.