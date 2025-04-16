TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Issues Earnings Results

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million.
TH International Stock Up 11.7 %
TH International stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. TH International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.51.
TH International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TH International
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Disney: How the Fubo Sports Deal Became a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.