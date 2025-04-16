TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Issues Earnings Results

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million.

TH International Stock Up 11.7 %

TH International stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. TH International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

