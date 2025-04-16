The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $160,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.59%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

