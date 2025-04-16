The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.99% of Gorman-Rupp worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $399,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $881.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

