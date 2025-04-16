The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 258.34% and a negative net margin of 155.02%.

The OLB Group stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The OLB Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

