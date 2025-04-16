The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 258.34% and a negative net margin of 155.02%.
The OLB Group Price Performance
The OLB Group stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The OLB Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
