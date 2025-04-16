The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $208.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 207,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average is $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,527,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

