The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of SCVPF remained flat at $4.89 on Wednesday. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.
About Siam Cement Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siam Cement Public
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.