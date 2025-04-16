The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of SCVPF remained flat at $4.89 on Wednesday. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

About Siam Cement Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.