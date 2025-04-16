The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.97.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
