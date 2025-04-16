Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 641678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Thor Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.