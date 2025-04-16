Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 1,263,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,584,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

