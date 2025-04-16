TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.65), with a volume of 75901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.70 ($2.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

