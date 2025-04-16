Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYCMY traded up C$0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.55.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
