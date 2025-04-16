Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYCMY traded up C$0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.55.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.