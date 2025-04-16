TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stake Lessened by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.60 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,600.00%.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 115,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679,695.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at $148,425,005.40. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,159.40. This represents a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

