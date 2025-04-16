Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 13th

Oracle, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that use or develop blockchain technology as a core part of their business models. They offer investors exposure to the innovative and evolving field of decentralized technology, which underpins applications such as cryptocurrencies, secure transaction verification, and smart contracts across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,183,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. MSP Recovery has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,559,871. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,607,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,326,430. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

