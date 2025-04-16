Top Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Oriental Culture are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to equities of companies that are actively developing or investing in virtual worlds, augmented reality, and related digital technologies that collectively create immersive online environments known as the metaverse. These stocks often represent firms spanning various sectors—including tech, gaming, social media, and blockchain—with the potential for high growth and volatility as the integration of digital and physical experiences evolves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,199,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,407,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.16. 1,423,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.43. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 149,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,515. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Oriental Culture stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Oriental Culture has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

