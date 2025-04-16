Top Value Stocks Worth Watching – April 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, United Airlines, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are believed to be trading below their intrinsic worth, often based on metrics like price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, or book values. Investors typically view these companies as having potential for future growth and profitability after being undervalued by the market, which might lead to a correction in price over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,292,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,220,297. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $11.21 on Wednesday, hitting $516.96. 3,086,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.65 and a 200-day moving average of $477.01.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 19,591,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 30,846,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,755,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.41. 4,618,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,462,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

