Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – April 16th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Bloomz are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that develop, publish, or manufacture products related to video games, including consoles and accessories. These stocks offer investors exposure to the dynamic entertainment and technology sectors, reflecting shifts in consumer interest and advances in digital media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,918,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,710,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $735.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 2,641,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $169.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.09. 427,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.85.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.10. 203,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of Five Below stock remained flat at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 428,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,859. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

DLB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 59,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Bloomz (BLMZ)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

Shares of BLMZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 17,764,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Bloomz has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

