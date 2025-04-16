Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Short Interest Update

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 413.8% from the March 15th total of 763,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Wealth Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Wealth Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Top Wealth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Top Wealth Group Price Performance

TWG stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

