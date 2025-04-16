Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. Desjardins downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.3504 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.