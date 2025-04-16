Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,402 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,986 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

