Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,543 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $2,617,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

