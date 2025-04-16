Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

