Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,566,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 99.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.71.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $275.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,329.23. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.