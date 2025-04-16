Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

