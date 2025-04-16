Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.